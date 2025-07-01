How DC 33 strike would impact trash collection in Philadelphia

Leaders of District Council 33, the city's largest blue-collar union, walked out of negotiations Monday with just hours to go before a strike deadline.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thousands of District Council 33 members, the city's largest blue-collar union, are poised to go on strike at midnight unless an agreement is reached with the city of Philadelphia.

DC 33 represents about 9,000 city workers who are asking for an 8% increase for each year of a four-year deal. The City is offering 7% over three years, which averages out to just over 2% per year.

Union members provide services that include everything from 911 dispatch, street repairs, trash pick up, airport services and more.

If a strike does happen, residential trash and recycling pickup would stop immediately Tuesday, and residents are asked not put their trash outside for collection.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said Monday that the city's Department of Sanitation would operate on a modified schedule

In preparation, the city is establishing 63 temporary drop-off locations around the city where residents can bring their trash.

Residents are asked to only bring trash on what would be their normal trash pickup days in order to keep the facilities from becoming overwhelmed.

Parker said officials will be monitoring the sites to ensure there are enough dumpsters at each site.

A map of locations will be available at Phila.gov/Sanitation in the event of a strike.

