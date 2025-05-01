Philadelphia teen cooks up first place win, earns scholarship in culinary competition

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- She didn't just beat the odds, she baked them into something beautiful.

Ciani Jones has poured her life experiences in foster care into every dish and plate - and it's earned her more than a scholarship, but a pathway to a better future.

The life-changing moment for the Frankford High School senior unfolded this week before a crowd at the Philly Pheast Benefit, hosted by the culinary careers program at Lilah.

Ciani competed in the C-CAP cooking competition, earning her a coveted one-year scholarship, funded by friends of Chef Jean Marie Lacroix.

She says she's using her prize to pay her way through Widener University this fall where she plans to pursue a degree in dentistry.

Ciani believes the dish that put her over the top was her pastry filled crepes, but it's her story of resilience that's impressing anyone who crosses her path.

