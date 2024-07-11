Jackknifed truck closes all lanes of Vine Expressway WB near Ben Franklin Parkway

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Vine Expressway westbound near Philadelphia's Center City is closed Thursday morning due to a jackknifed truck.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on I-676 WB.

All lanes of the Vine WB are closed between the Ben Franklin Parkway and I-76 West.

Crews are working to clear the truck from the roadway.

Traffic is being directed off the interstate at the Ben Franklin Parkway.

Action News Traffic Reporter Matt Pellman said drivers can take the Ben Franklin Parkway to Eakins Oval to Spring Garden Street and get back on the Schuylkill Expressway WB. He also said you could just stick with Kelly Drive to avoid the detour.

I-76 WB through University City is another option.

