Philadelphia ranks 6th among most stressed cities in America, study shows

Money, health and the economy are the top stressors putting Philadelphia in the 6th spot among more than 180 cities.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Brotherly Love ranks among the most stressed cities in America, and if you commute to work, you probably already know why Philadelphia made the top 10 list.

Money, health and the economy are the top stressors putting Philadelphia in the 6th spot among more than 180 cities. WalletHub conducted this study and analysts say cities with high crime rates, weak economies and congested transportation systems lead to elevated stress levels for residents.

Philly ranked 1st when it comes to traffic congestion, meaning that is the biggest stressor for Philadelphians. With what feels like non-stop road construction and the Schuylkill Expressway being named one of the most dangerous highways in Pennsylvania, it's obvious why we made this list.

Crime is a big factor too, and we have a lot of it. While the homicide rate in the city is down about 41% compared to last year, we are still above the national average for crime overall.

Here's how Philadelphia's numbers break down:

Ranks 9th for health and safety stress

Ranks 12th for work and financial stress

Ranks 31st for family stress.

Cleveland, Ohio is the most stressed city in America. Fremont, California is the least stressed city, which is a quiet, safe suburban city in Northern California.

