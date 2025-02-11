Delaware Valley prepares for another round of snow

Local hardware stores are bracing for customers looking to grab last-minute supplies, like salt and shovels.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Another round of snow is expected to move into the Philadelphia Tuesday evening.

The overnight conditions could make for a slick commute on Wednesday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of the Philadelphia region.

Nearly 26 states are under winter storm alerts.

The snow is expected to arrive in the region between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, but will wrap up early Wednesday morning.

The steadiest of snow is expected to fall in Delaware and South Jersey between 8 p.m. on Tuesday and 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

The snow exits from NW to SE between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Wednesday but there will be lingering impacts, according to Action News meteorologists.

However, the relief won't be long with another system moving in later in the day on Wednesday.

This system features mainly rain through South Jersey and Delaware. A wintry mix is likely northwest of I-95 initially before transitioning to rain.

The Poconos may experience more snow before flipping to a wintry mix as this system exits.

PennDOT will deploy 400 trucks across the region to pre-treat the roads.

Drivers are urged to avoid unnecessary travel overnight, but if you do have to be out on the roads, take it slow and give crews their space.

PennDOT says some commercial vehicle restrictions will go into effect on area roadways at 4 p.m.

The agency also plans to enforce variable speed limits along certain interstates.

Both systems are expected to move out just in time for Valentine's Day, and more importantly, the Eagles Super Bowl parade!

