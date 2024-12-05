Wintry blast expected for Thursday morning rush in Philadelphia amid AccuWeather Alert

Temperatures have already dropped, and high winds are on the way, with the potential for snow squalls in the Philadelphia region on Thursday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia commuters should prepare for the potential of snow showers, squalls and high winds during the Thursday morning commute as a snow system moves through the region. An AccuWeather Alert has been issued for the region.

PennDOT crews were out preparing on Wednesday.

So far Thursday morning, we are seeing wet roads and a few flurries, but nothing significant, according to Action News Meteorologist Karen Rogers and Traffic Report Matt Pellman.

Drivers are encouraged to be weather-aware and slow down.

Rogers says temperatures are expected to continue to drop throughout the morning, bringing the region close to the freezing mark. So, while the roads look wet, they could soon be freezing over.

"It's already hitting the low tire pressure alert on my car, so I'm having to wait in line at Wawa to do that," said Jamie Shelton.

Shelton was putting air in his tires and getting ready for the incoming weather.

PennDOT was busy preparing too. With the morning commute in mind, they boosted staffing and have resources in place to respond. They also pretreated the major roads with brine to prevent icing, though any rain will wash the brine away.

"We have plenty of it. It wouldn't harm us to put it down," said Brad Rudolph, with PennDOT. "If it gets washed away, so be it, but if it starts to snow it would help with that first little layer that falls."

Jana Tidwell, from AAA, said drivers should be ready to adjust to changing conditions.

"If you find yourself in a snow squall, reduce your speed as quickly as possible, Tidwell said. "Reducing your speed allows you to maintain the utmost control of your vehicle."

She also said drivers will want to increase visibility.

"Not just for you but also for other drivers," she said. "That means utilizing your headlights and hazard lights."

"This storm is coming in at not a particularly good time for motorists being in the morning commute, so it could be slow going anyway," Rudolph said.

With these bursts of snow in the forecast, Angel Solivan, a truck driver who lives in Allentown, said he decided to stay the night at the King of Prussia Travel Plaza to make his delivery in Philadelphia on Thursday.

"When you get caught in snow squalls, I usually stop in a safe spot as much as you can," said Solivan. "I just don't want to be part of it."

