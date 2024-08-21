Philadelphia woman creates fashionable, practical apron business

Andrea Russell created 'A's Aprons' with the help of a sewing machine and SCORE, a nationwide program which mentors business owners.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Andrea Russell is a Philadelphia entrepreneur who started with a sewing machine and ended up with a small business.

Through 'A's Aprons,' she seeks to reinvent the apron as a fashionable and practical piece of everyday clothing.

Russell grew up with memories of matriarchs who never shied from wearing an apron, but also wants to distinguish the garment as more than just kitchenware.

She was assisted by SCORE, a nationwide program that provides mentorship and support for people looking to start or grow their own businesses.

SCORE will be hosting four in-person pitch competitions to celebrate their 60th anniversary. The Philadelphia event will take place on August 28th, 2024.

To learn more about A's Aprons or SCORE, visit their websites.