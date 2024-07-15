WATCH LIVE

Gentile's Market worker celebrates 70 years serving Delaware County

Matteo Iadonisi Image
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Monday, July 15, 2024 10:00PM
"I love it, and I love it, and I love it." Joe Gentile shows no signs of slowing down after 70 years serving fresh produce to families in Delaware County.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Joe Gentile started working with his dad at his small farm stand at age 7 in Broomall 1954. It soon became known as 'Gentile's Market' and moved to its current location in Newtown Square in the early 1970s.

70 years later, the Army veteran and cancer survivor still loves his job and has no plans to retire.

Joe, along with his parents and 8 siblings, all worked at the market in some capacity over the many decades. The roster has expanded to include in-laws and children of the family's next generation.

Watch our video to see Joe Gentile in action. To learn more about Gentile's Market, visit their Facebook page.

