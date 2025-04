Philadelphia Zoo's tortoise hatchlings named after Golden Girls

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Zoo announced the names of the four new Galapagos Tortoise hatchlings.

The names Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia pay tribute to the ladies of "The Golden Girls."

The hatchlings will make their public debut Wednesday.

More than 13,000 people voted for the names.

Their nearly 100-year-old mother, named "Mommy", made headlines when she became the oldest first-time mom of her species.

The hatchlings made their debut earlier this month.