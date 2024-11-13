Philadelphia's largest city workers union wraps up strike authorization vote

District 33 represents at least 9,000 mostly blue-collar employees, including sanitation workers.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's largest city workers union has wrapped up a strike authorization vote. However, ballots with the strike authorization voting will be counted on Thursday.
They have been working without a contract since July.
District 33 has vowed to give a 10-day warning about a potential strike.