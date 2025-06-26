Philadelphia's largest city workers union could strike soon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Inside the headquarters for Philadelphia's largest blue-collar workers' union, District Council 33, members are ready for a strike on Tuesday.

Their one-year contract expires Monday at the stroke of midnight. The union represents about 9,000 city employees.

President Greg Boulware spoke to Action News on Thursday. He says talks with the city broke down Wednesday, but they plan to return to the negotiating table on Friday.

"We feel the city has consistently balanced the budget off of the backs of our members," said Boulware. "Our members are increasingly having difficulties day by day with the rising cost of everything."

"In our proposal, we ask for 8% for each year of a four-year deal. We had a significant increase this past fall, which we thought was a stepping stone," said Boulware.

Now, though, he feels the city has taken a step backward.

Besides better wages, members are fighting for health benefits and pensions. Plus, the elimination of a residency requirement. The current contract included a five percent wage increase.

This all comes as a busy week is on tap for the city, with FIFA matches scheduled and July 4th festivities planned.

The union represents municipal employees in the Streets Department, Sanitation Department, Water Department, Police Dispatch, and other agencies.

Mayor Cherelle Parker has called the city's $550 million labor reserve "historic." After DC 33, three more municipal unions have a contract expiring at the end of the month.

The union has a meeting for members on Thursday and is back at the negotiating table Friday morning.

The city has no comment and has not released a contingency plan if the strike were to happen.

The union authorized a strike in the fall, but came to an agreement prior to walking off the job. That contract was only for a year; this contract would be a four-year agreement.