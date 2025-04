Philadelphia's SEPTA expanding contactless payment to Regional Rail

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA plans to announce it is expanding its contactless payment options to regional rail.

Riders on buses, trolleys and trains have been able to use bank cards, or their smartphone wallet to pay the fares.

Key cards will also still work, as well.