SEPTA begins using tap to pay technology for all bus, trolley, subway riders

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Starting today, SEPTA riders can use contactless payment options on city and suburban buses, trolleys, the Market Frankford Line, Broad Street Line, and Norristown High Speed Line.

Any validator with credit card icons on the screen is ready to accept contactless payments.

"It's a good convenience for it. You ain't gotta wait in line for a SEPTA Key card. You can just walk up to the machine, tap it, and go about your way," said Paul Waters of Bala Cynwyd.

The full rollout across 2,200 validators is expected to be complete by Monday.

Customers will be able to tap on at turnstiles and fare boxes using their credit and debit cards and mobile payment apps like Apple Pay and Google Pay.

"People come from out of town, a lot of people don't carry cash. I think it will be wonderful," said Nate Harley of West Philadelphia.

A separate rollout for regional rail will follow early next year.

The contactless options come with the same benefits that had previously only been available with Septa Key, including a discounted $2 one-way fare and up to two transfers.

Nearly 300 people tested the system in a pilot over the summer.

SEPTA says they are the fourth major agency in the country to put this technology into use.

"Whatever you have in your pocket, whatever your preferred way of paying, you can now use that to ride SEPTA," said CEO and General Manager Leslie Richards. "The transit system in London boosted their ridership almost 4% after launching this technology, and we certainly hope to see the same positive results."

Richards said tapping to pay on buses saves almost two seconds compared to paying with cash.

The contactless payment does not replace the SEPTA Key.

Be sure you separate your phone and credit, debit, or key cards to make sure you are charged the right amount.