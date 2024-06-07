Philadelphia ensemble group debuts choral anthem about Gritty

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gritty is many things to many people, and now, the beloved Flyers mascot is the subject of an original choral piece to be performed by the Philadelphia ensemble group PhilHarmonia this weekend.

Professional freelance composer and Philadelphian, Melissa Dunphy, composed the piece.

She adapted the lyrics from a resolution former City Councilmember Helen Gym delivered upon Gritty's arrival in the city. She also used various news accounts describing Gritty as "an orange lunatic" and "an acid trip of a mascot."

She told Action News, "The writing of the song just kind of happened. It sort of wrote itself. I was super inspired by how much she (speaking of Gym) loves Gritty, how much Gritty represents our city, and my own love for Gritty, because, you know, I would legit die for Gritty."

Dunphy added, "So yeah, that's kind of the gist of the piece is embracing Gritty with his -- they're not even flaws. His flaws are what make him great."

The choral piece is one of three works PhilHarmonia commissioned about the city for its 10th anniversary.

The group will also be performing an a cappella version of the Action News theme.

The concert is Saturday, June 8 at 1 p.m., at the Settlement Music School in Germantown.