PhilHarmonia performs a cappella version of Action News' theme song

PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPVI) -- A local choral ensemble is gearing up for their spring concert that celebrates all things Philly.

PhilHarmonia delivered the news with their own headline rendition of the Action News theme song "Move Closer to Your World."

The chamber choir is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and they will close out the season with a nod to Philadelphia in their June performance.

Their concert will feature a collage of Philadelphia composers with songs that celebrate landmarks in the city to even a song about gritty.

Mitos Andaya Hart said adding the Action News theme song was a no brainer.

Their concert is on June 8th.