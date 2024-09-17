Only fans whose registration is selected in the random drawing will have the opportunity to purchase tickets.

Phillies announce postseason ticket opportunity for fans | Here's how to enter

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are getting ready for another Red October.

Fans can now register for an opportunity to purchase tickets to potential playoff games at Citizens Bank Park.

"Given that our season ticket base has doubled to 20,000 in the past two years, ticket availability will be extremely limited through this opportunity," said Phillies Senior Vice President of Ticket Operations & Projects John Weber.

Only fans whose registration is selected in the random drawing will have the opportunity to purchase tickets.

You can now resister at phillies.com/postseason.

Registration for all potential rounds of the postseason will end on Saturday, October 12, at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

Selected fans will be notified via email.

For the full postseason schedule, visit: mlb.com/postseason

