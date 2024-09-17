WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Phillies announce postseason ticket opportunity for fans | Here's how to enter

Only fans whose registration is selected in the random drawing will have the opportunity to purchase tickets.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, September 17, 2024 10:11PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are getting ready for another Red October.

Fans can now register for an opportunity to purchase tickets to potential playoff games at Citizens Bank Park.

"Given that our season ticket base has doubled to 20,000 in the past two years, ticket availability will be extremely limited through this opportunity," said Phillies Senior Vice President of Ticket Operations & Projects John Weber.

Only fans whose registration is selected in the random drawing will have the opportunity to purchase tickets.

You can now resister at phillies.com/postseason.

Registration for all potential rounds of the postseason will end on Saturday, October 12, at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

Selected fans will be notified via email.

For the full postseason schedule, visit: mlb.com/postseason

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW