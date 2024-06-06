Want to see the Phillies play in London this weekend? There's still time, AAA says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The league-leading Philadelphia Phillies just wrapped up a three-game sweep over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday and improved to 44-19 overall as they head overseas for the MLB's London Series.

If you're still looking to travel across the pond, there's still time.

AAA says travel advisors are getting calls for last-minute getaways in London to attend the games against the New York Mets this weekend.

FILE - The Stade de France is shown during a tour ahead of the Olympics, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Paris. Major League Baseball returns to London this weekend. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Experts say last-minute travelers can expect to pay between $800 to $1000 to fly, and hotels are currently available for $100-$300 per night, plus tax and fees.

The games will be held on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are still available on MLB.com or AAA.com.

What to know about the world tour

This is the third time in the past five years the MLB has brought America's pastime to London Stadium.

The Chicago Cubs took on the St. Louis Cardinals in 2023 and the inaugural series featured the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in 2019.

Both games will take place at London Stadium within Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, East London, UK

FILE - The New York Yankees, left, and the Boston Red Sox lineup for the national anthem before a baseball game in London on June 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)

Traveling to London Stadium?

There will be no general parking at the stadium. It is recommend that all ticket holders use public transport. However, there will be limited parking for Blue (disability) Badge holders. Blue Badge parking passes can be purchased through London Stadium's website.

For more questions on what you can bring inside, click here.

What time are the games?

Saturday's game will be held at 1:10 p.m. EST (6:10 p.m. local time) and Sunday's game will start at 10:10 a.m. EST (3 p.m. local time).

What's the forecast in London?

There will be some sun and clouds in the forecast, with a high of 63 degrees on Saturday. It will be mostly sunny on Sunday morning, with a high of 55 degrees.

Trainer's room

Phillies SS Trea Turner will travel with the team to London as he recovers from a strained left hamstring. Turner had started all 30 games this season and was hitting .343 with two homers, 10 doubles, nine RBIs and 10 stolen bases.

Manager Rob Thomson said Turner was "pretty close" to returning near his mid-June target date.

OF Brandon Marsh will not travel to London as he recovers from a mildly strained right hamstring.

Starting pitchers

Ranger Suárez is on track to start Saturday against the Mets after he took a comebacker on his pitching hand in his last start.

Taijuan Walker is expected to start Sunday's game.