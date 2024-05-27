  • Watch Now

Philly Dodgeball players earn spots on Team USA for World Championship

Matteo Iadonisi Image
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Monday, May 27, 2024 2:00PM
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- You can duck, jump, or run for cover, but there's no escaping the excitement of Philly Dodgeball.

The league, which is part of USA Dodgeball, was founded by Navy veteran Samantha Sayward.

Sayward and her league mate, Tara Peng, have each qualified to play on Team USA at the World Dodgeball Federation Championships this August in Austria.

Watch the video above to see their skills in action.

