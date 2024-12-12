Philly Gives: YEAH Philly creates safe spaces for teens impacted by violence

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hanging out, healing up and building hope.

Nonprofit YEAH Philly creates safe spaces for teens directly impacted by violence.

In any given year they serve some 500 children in West or Southwest Philadelphia, and now Philly Gives - a community fund dedicated to supporting local nonprofits - is stepping in to help them expand their reach to those most in need.

Christie Ileto has more.

For more information about Yeah Philly, visit yeahphilly.org.

For more information about the Philly Gives program, visit phillygives.org.