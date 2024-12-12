24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Philly Gives: YEAH Philly creates safe spaces for teens impacted by violence

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, December 12, 2024 10:40PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hanging out, healing up and building hope.

Nonprofit YEAH Philly creates safe spaces for teens directly impacted by violence.

In any given year they serve some 500 children in West or Southwest Philadelphia, and now Philly Gives - a community fund dedicated to supporting local nonprofits - is stepping in to help them expand their reach to those most in need.

Christie Ileto has more.

For more information about Yeah Philly, visit yeahphilly.org.

For more information about the Philly Gives program, visit phillygives.org.

