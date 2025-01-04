Philly Goat Project holds annual Christmas tree recycling event

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- You can ditch that old Christmas tree by feeding it to a goat.

The Philly Goat Project is collecting trees Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Awbury Arboretum 6336 Ardleigh Street in Germantown.

There will be another drop off there next Saturday, January 11.

The last event is happening January 18 at Laurel Hill West Cemetery in Bala Cynwyd, Pa.

Events will also include hot cocoa and a petting area.

There is a suggested $20 donation per tree that the organization says supports year-round programming.