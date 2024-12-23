24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Philly healthcare professional helps feed seniors for the holidays

ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Monday, December 23, 2024 11:00PM
Joseph Norris' annual food drive brings the Philadelphia Police and local Masonic brothers together for a great cause.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Joseph Norris is a physician assistant who was doing house calls with seniors when he learned how some struggle during the holidays.

Over the years, he created a food drive with the support of his Masonic brothers in St. John's Lodge #115 and Philadelphia Police officers in the 39th District.

This year, they purchased and donated food to the residents of Opportunities Towers I & II in Nicetown-Tioga.

Watch the video above to hear the story in their own words.

