Philly principal transforms school into superhero-themed campus

Principal William Lawrence has transformed his school into a campus full of superheroes ready to change the world.

Principal William Lawrence has transformed his school into a campus full of superheroes ready to change the world.

Principal William Lawrence has transformed his school into a campus full of superheroes ready to change the world.

Principal William Lawrence has transformed his school into a campus full of superheroes ready to change the world.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Eight years ago, Principal William Lawrence redefined his school community with one word: 'Super.'

He changed John Marshall Elementary School's mascot and theme to reflect popular superhero characters. Now, the halls are filled with character painting and motivational phrases.

Every morning, he starts the day by chanting affirmations with the entire student body in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood.

Teachers are even able to incorporate superhero messaging into the classroom.

Principal Lawrence is honored to be one of seven recipients of the Lindback Award for Distinguished Principals this year.

Watch the video above to see how he's motivating a school full of heroes.

RELATED: Pa. teacher creates $20 kindness challenge in memory of her sister