15 picnic essentials under $50 for your next get-together

It's getting warm out and nothing feels better than packing up some snacks and heading to the park or beach for a picnic! A picnic is a great activity for a self-date, a hangout with friends or with your special someone. To make the experience more enjoyable find the best picnic essentials bellow.

Best picnic blankets and coolers

Amazon Extra Large Waterproof Picnic Blanket $29.99

$38.99

If you're looking to have a fun day outdoors with a group of friends, this picnic blanket can hold six to eight people sitting up. It comes in five different colors and is made of cotton. It is machine washable and able to be folded down for portability. The velcro helps you easily pack it up and it won't take up too much space in your tote bag.

Amazon Good GAIN Picnic Blanket Waterproof & Sand Proof $21.89 Shop Now

This blanket doubles as something you can bring to the beach or camping. It is sand- and water-proof. The dimensions unfolded are 78 inches x 57 inches; it comes with a handle strap with a double ring buckle, which makes it convenient to carry.

Amazon Coleman 16qt Insulated Portable Cooler $21.89 Shop Now

The insulated cooler will keep drinks cold on those hotter days. It has a large handle to make it easier to carry with one hand. You can use it for camping, picnics and beach days. Reviewers who've bought this product say that it's lightweight and sturdy.

Walmart Cooler Backpack $16.79

$49.99

This cooler backpack is insulated and holds up to 30 cans. It can hold hot foods and keep them warm throughout the day, according to the brand. The backpack has an ergonomic design and back padding to give you comfort while you're carrying multiple items.

Amazon Wicker Picnic Basket with Lid $35.99 Shop Now

Just bringing the food? This wicker picnic basket can hold the utensils and snacks you bring. The brand says it can fit soda, chips, sandwiches, baguettes and a wine bottle. It's a classic, traditional-style basket you can bring anywhere.

Amazon Willow Picnic Basket Set for 2 $49.89 Shop Now

This basket set for two is perfect for a romantic picnic date with your partner. The set comes with a bottle opener, two of each utensil, two wine glasses and a mat. The picnic basket comes with an insulated compartment. You can keep food warm or cold for four hours inside your basket, according to the brand.

Utensils and Clean-Up

Amazon 250 Piece Compostable Plates $29.99 Shop Now

These eco-friendly plates are easy to dispose of after you're done eating. The heavy-duty party plates are made of sugarcane fiber and the knives, forks and spoons are made of cornstarch. The forks, knives and spoons are strong enough to slice through cooked steaks, vegetables and fruit without cracking or splitting like plastic utensils.

Walmart Dixie EcoSmart Paper Cups $6.86 Shop Now

These 16-ounce paper cups are sustainable and affordable.

Walmart Wet Ones Antibacterial Tropical Splash Scent Hand Wipes $1.97

$4.92

Make clean-up easier with these antibacterial hand wipes. It'll keep your hands free from germs before and after you eat. The wipes are hypoallergenic and kill 99.99% of germs, according to the brand.

Protection

Walmart Equate Sport Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Spray $4.88 Shop Now

Protect your skin from the sun with this broad-spectrum sunscreen spray. It absorbs quickly and stays on for up to 80 minutes through sweat and water.

Amazon OFF! Clean Feel Insect Repellent Aerosol $11.91

$6.88

With the change in temperatures, mosquitoes will be out and that is definitely a nuisance. Avoid bug bites with this insect-repellent spray.

Amazon Sun Hat for Men & Women $9.99 Shop Now

Cover yourself from the rays of the sun with this sun hat. It comes with a neck flap and is available in 10 different colors. This hat has a wide brim and is made to protect against UV rays.

Outdoor Games

Amazon Himal Collapsible Portable Cornhole $26.99

$29.99

Have some fun outdoors by playing classic corn hole. If you're on a date or want to have a fun challenge with friends, this works perfectly. The entire set is lightweight and foldable. You can even flip the bean bags and board to play a game of tic-tac-toe.

Amazon Jenga Wooden Blocks $16.99 Shop Now

Jenga is a fun game to play with multiple people or a partner. If less movement is more your speed, Jenga is still fun and can be played seated or standing.

Amazon Goodminton - The World's Easiest Racquet Game $9.99

$13.99

Grab a partner and duel to see who takes the win in a game of racquet. It's fun and easy to play.

