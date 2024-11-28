3 high school graduates killed in fiery Cybertruck crash honored at Turkey Trot

The Piedmont police chief says speed was likely a factor in the crash and they are still investigating.

PIEDMONT, Calif. -- On Thanksgiving morning, community members in California honored three recent high school graduates killed in a car crash.

Police say a Tesla Cybertruck with four people inside jumped the curb, struck a cement wall and got wedged between the wall and a tree before bursting into flames around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

After the solo wreck, a driver in a second car traveling behind the truck pulled one person out of the burning truck -- an action the Piedmont fire chief says may have saved a life.

Because of that crash, this year's Turkey Trot took on new meaning. The route was changed so people could honor the victims.

Piedmont Mayor Jen Cavenaugh said, "I'd ask you to share a moment of silence for the families who are still healing, the families who are grieving who lost their loved ones, everyone whose been affected by this deep tragedy."

Many were hugging, crying and holding each other at the Piedmont Turkey Trot as they dedicated a moment of silence to the three young people who died in a fiery crash early Wednesday morning. One other person was critically injured.

Mayor Cavenaugh said to the crowd, "I do know that we're going to get through this in community and I know that, when we're feeling hopeless, the one thing we can do is reach out to help others."

The 23rd annual walk and run became a way to mourn together and comfort each other.

The route altered, going by the site of the crash so those running and walking in the 5K could place flowers and pay their respects -- 1,500 flowers were donated.

Cairo Osman and Nathaniel Shrewsberry were teammates of two of the victims at Piedmont High and took flowers of their own in their honor.

Osman said, "It's good to see the power of community and how much we can come together and show love to the families and everyone who is struggling right now."

Shrewsberry added, "The community really loved them. They brought a lot of energy and a lot of spirit to the community and I feel like it's only fitting that people show their respect."

At least 2,400 participated in this Turkey Trot. The tightknit community made sure to take time before having their Thanksgiving dinners to honor those they lost.

