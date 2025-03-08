New Jersey officers honored for life-saving actions during massive apartment fire

PINE HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- On Friday night, inside Lucien Manor in Berlin Township, the annual Camden County Hero Scholarship Fund Awards dinner recognized more than 40 police officers, firefighters, and community members for their bravery on the job and in the community.

Five Pine Hill police officers were honored for going above and beyond the call of duty during a November 12, 2024, blaze that destroyed 16 units and displaced approximately 30 people.

The following officers were given Distinguished Service Awards: Sgt. Keith Barrett, Sgt. Martin Brennan, Patrolman James Monitzer, Patrolman Ty Scibilia, and Patrolman James Nevins.

Crews battled a large fire at the Mansion Apartments on West Branch Avenue in Pine Hill, New Jersey.

"In that moment, you get that mindset you need to get stuff done. There's no time for thinking about the dangers or the situation you're in, you just have a job to do and you have to get it done," said Patrolman Nevins.

Nevins and his fellow officers were the first responders on scene, and they took on heavy fire, smoke and strong winds to evacuate residents.

Officials said the police officers arrived to a fully engulfed balcony with flames spreading rapidly. The officers forced entry into smoke-filled apartments to rescue people and evacuated several people from second-floor balconies.

"Some of the balconies were fully engulfed in flames and smoke, and officers did what they needed to do to climb those balconies and assist those individuals down," Nevins said.

In the end, some officers had to be treated for smoke inhalation, but they were relieved to learn all of the residents were accounted for and no one was hurt or killed.

"You just act as fast as you can, and once you find out everyone is accounted for and everyone is out, it's an unbelievable accomplishment," said Patrolman Monitzer.

Sheila Walker, 65, was one of the residents who had to be rescued. She said she is grateful to her neighbors and first responders.

"I would just simply say, 'Thank you, job well done,'" Walker said.