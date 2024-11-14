24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Investigators determine cause of fire that destroyed 16 apartments in Camden County, NJ

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, November 14, 2024 7:20PM
16 apartment units destroyed in Pine Hill, NJ fire; 5 cops and 1 firefighter injured
Crews battled a large fire at the Mansion Apartments on West Branch Avenue in Pine Hill, New Jersey.

PINE HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- Authorities in Camden County, New Jersey have announced the cause of a fire that destroyed 16 apartments earlier this week in Pine Hill.

Camden County's spokesperson said careless smoking ignited the inferno at the Mansion Apartments on the 200 block of West Branch Avenue Tuesday evening.

Nearly 30 people were displaced as a result of the fire.

Five police officers and a firefighter were taken to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Crews were able to get the blaze under control at 8:20 p.m. No residents were injured, police said.

Chopper 6 over fire in Pine Hill, NJ on Nov. 12, 2024
