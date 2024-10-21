Platt Bridge closed in both directions after fatal 3-car crash in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead after a three-car crash on the Platt Bridge in South Philadelphia.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on Monday.

Police also say one person was trapped and another suffered minor injuries.

Traffic is not moving on the bridge on both sides as officials work to investigate the crash.

Traffic Reporter Matt Pellman says if you're coming eastbound on the Schuylkill Expressway, consider taking the Vine Expressway to I-95 SB and then taking it across the Girard Point double-decker bridge. He said drivers could also take the Schuylkill Expressway all the way to Broad Street and then connect to I-95 SB.

For those traveling northbound on I-95, he said to keep going up to the Vine Expressway to head westbound, or the Passyunk Avenue drawbridge as another option.

