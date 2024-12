Pleasantville, New Jersey man charged with killing girlfriend in their home

An Atlantic County, New Jersey man has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend.

An Atlantic County, New Jersey man has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend.

An Atlantic County, New Jersey man has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend.

An Atlantic County, New Jersey man has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend.

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) -- An Atlantic County, New Jersey man has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend.

Investigators say 26-year-old Boris Lainez-Rosales killed Leslianet Quintana-Bentancourt in their Pleasantville home early Monday morning.

Boris Lainez-Rosales

She died of multiple blunt-force injuries.

Lainez-Rosales was arrested at the scene.

He has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. He is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.