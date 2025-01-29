Plymouth Meeting skate rink is a sanctuary for mental health

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (WPVI) -- From viral skate star to owning the rink, DJ McFadden is known for his skills on wheels, but now he's rolling out a Black-owned space where mental health and fun go hand in hand.

We first met McFadden after an adorable skating lesson went viral in 2021. Now the football coach at Cheltenham High School has opened his own skating rink in Plymouth Meeting.

But he says Roll'n SK8 is more than just a rink. He calls it a sanctuary for mental health.

"It's therapy man. I had a mental health scare four years ago," said McFadden. T

The former athlete says he pulled his hamstring during the combine for the NFL Draft.

"It got to a point where I was like, I don't know what to do with my life. And I'm at this point where I don't want to be here. I was standing on top of a bridge," said McFadden.

He turned to roller skating.

"I was seconds away from losing my best friend," said co-owner DJ Preston.

Preston got to work, saving up to open a rink.

"When you come here you can just jam to the music, and have some fun. Sometimes we all need peace of mind, and roller skating is that place," said Preston.

