Point Breeze shooting critically injures man; cars and home hit with bullets

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are trying to determine if a fight sparked a shooting that critically injured a man on Tuesday night.

The gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. on the 1400 block of South 24th Street in the city's Point Breeze section.

Investigators say the victim was shot at least three times and was found nearly two blocks away.

Bullets also struck two parked cars and a home, according to evidence at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.