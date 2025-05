2 teens hospitalized following double shooting in Point Breeze

2 teens hospitalized following double shooting in Point Breeze

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two teenagers are recovering following a double shooting in Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood.

The Action Cam was on the scene at the intersection of Point Breeze Avenue and Pierce Street around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

One 16-year-old boy was shot in the face, and another 16-year-old boy was shot in the back.

Both are stable.

A motive is unclear.

No arrests have been made.