Clinic in Lawrence Twp. offers software update install for Hyundai owners to prevent thefts

Hyundais are one of the makes often targeted by young thieves. The tactics have been popularized by TikTok videos

Hyundais are one of the makes often targeted by young thieves. The tactics have been popularized by TikTok videos

Hyundais are one of the makes often targeted by young thieves. The tactics have been popularized by TikTok videos

Hyundais are one of the makes often targeted by young thieves. The tactics have been popularized by TikTok videos

LAWRENCE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police and auto techs are helping install system upgrades on vehicles for Hyundai owners in an effort to prevent thefts.

Hyundais are one of the makes often targeted by young thieves. The tactics have been popularized by TikTok videos instructing people on how to quickly steal these types of cars.

"Since the Kia Challenge and the Hyundai challenge videos we've definitely seen an uptick of auto thefts in this area," said Chief Christopher Longo, with the Lawrence Twp. Police Department.

They're using these devices, called VCI, to update software inside of vehicles.

"It pulls that software update in about 12 or 15 minutes this is how it's all done," Longo explained.

In the past, we've seen police departments handing out wheel locks and suggesting owners take their cars to the dealer for an upgrade.

But this weekend at Lawrence Township High School in New Jersey, there's no appointment needed and it is all done at no cost to residents, thanks to the Lawrence Township Police Department and Hyundai.

The clinic is being 100% funded by Hyundai.

The company says it has seen 3.7 million vehicles in need of this anti-theft update and expects to have 70% of its affected vehicles updated by the end of the year.

The models affected are spanning a decade, from 2011 to 2021, on vehicles where you insert a key and turn it to start the car.

"In February of 2023 we launched that software update for 3.7 million vehicles we'll be 70% complete by the end of this year," said Dave VandeLinde, VP of Hyundai Motor America.

Specially trained Hyundai mobile service technicians are on-site to install and complete a software update, which should take less than 30 minutes.

They're also providing wheel locks at no cost.

After receiving letters about the issue, Maureen Flynn says she stopped by to get some help.

"Antitheft is important for a vehicle and in the area that I live in, every once in a while I'm hearing about the theft of a vehicle so I thought hey, it's not going to hurt," said Flynn, of Bedminster.

This event is three days long from Friday through Sunday!

Hyundai of Trenton is also offering this clinic at their dealership on Saturday.

