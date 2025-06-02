Police believe argument led to shooting in Center City Philadelphia

Investigators say the suspect was caught on video running south on Camac Street towards Locust Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police believe an argument in Center City Philadelphia led to gunfire.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Monday in the 200 block of South Camac Street.

Police responded to calls for gunshots and found the victim in the alleyway.

He was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

The suspect is believed to be in his late teens or 20s, and was wearing a beige shirt, grey shorts and light sneakers.