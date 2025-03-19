Woman accused of stealing puppy from Montco pet store may have fled to southern states: police

The search is on for the person who snatched a puppy from a pet store in Montgomery County, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance camera.

PLYMOUTH TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Police are asking for help locating a woman accused of stealing a puppy from a Montgomery County pet shop.

The Plymouth Township Police Department says there is an active felony warrant out for Zendaya Zoe.

She was allegedly captured on surveillance video stealing a German Shepherd puppy from Playful Pets in the 100 block of Ridge Pike on February 17.

The puppy is said to be valued at $2,800.

Police said Zoe stole a red Ford Ranger truck in Medford, Massachusetts, before taking the puppy in Plymouth Township, Pennsylvania.

Zoe allegedly has ties in Philadelphia, as well as Union County, New Jersey. Police say she was also recently arrested in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Investigators believe Zoe has fled south to South Carolina or Florida.

Anyone who knows of Zoe's whereabouts is asked to contact the Plymouth Township Police Department.

