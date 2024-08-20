Police investigating multiple ATV, dirt bike thefts in South Jersey

Cameras on the shed captured the suspects covering the lens around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning.

WEST BERLIN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Erika Redrow woke up Monday morning and quickly realized something was off.

"'That's really weird, the shed is wide open,'" she said when she looked outside.

Thieves had come into her yard in West Berlin, broke into the shed and stole an ATV and three dirt bikes, including the bikes built by her kids.

"I'm not out buying brand new bikes. They're buying pieces here and there. They're gone. Everything my kids worked so hard for is gone," she said.

PICTURED: Two suspects were caught on video allegedly stealing dirt bikes and an ATV on Aug. 19, 2024.

Cameras on the shed captured the suspects covering the lens around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning.

She says they scoped out the property before returning with articles of clothing to block the cameras.

This is not the only case like this in South Jersey.

A large ATV was stolen late Sunday night in Washington Township, valued around $20,000.

"Our ATV was for sale. On Facebook Marketplace. Our victim never posted his address but he did speak to one potential buyer," said Chief Patrick Gurcsik.

He advises against selling on sites like Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist. He also recommends using cameras, covers, alarms, even locks that bolt the vehicles to the floor.

As for Erika, she's hoping somehow she'll get her kids' bikes back.

"That's their passion. They don't really do anything else. Motorcycle riding is their passion. Just give it back," she said.

Meanwhile, police are investigating both cases to see if the cases are related.

Anyone with info should contact local police.