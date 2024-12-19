Police body cam video shows aftermath of fatal River Line crash in Burlington County

MANSFIELD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Police body cam video shows officers rushing to the scene of the NJ Transit River Line train crash back earlier this year.

It happened in Mansfield Twp., Burlington County on the morning of Oct. 14.

The train operator, 41-year-old Jessica Haley, was killed and nearly two dozen passengers were injured.

The body cam video shows officers racing to get the 42 passengers off the River Line.

Glass and mangled metal are scattered through the interior of the car, along with what appears to be pieces of the tree.

On the tracks, officers separated passengers into groups depending on whether they reported any injuries.

A preliminary NTSB report said Haley had activated the brakes about 400 feet before striking the tree.