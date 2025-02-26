24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Police break up large gathering to see rapper Skrilla in Philadelphia's Kensington section

Local rap artist Skrilla was live streaming with YouTuber N3on near Kensington Avenue and F Street.

By 6abc Digital Staff
Wednesday, February 26, 2025 4:35PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police broke up a crowd of as many as 200 people in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Local rap artist Skrilla was there live-streaming with YouTuber N3on near Kensington Avenue and F Street.

Police say they did not have a permit.

Ground video from the Citizen App shows patrol vehicles surrounding the gathering.

The meetup was posted ahead of time on social media, which had more than 23,000 views.

