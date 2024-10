Police chase ends with crash on I-76 in West Conshohocken, Pa.

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A police chase in West Conshohocken ended with two people getting hurt.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Monday along I-76 Westbound, near Exit 332.

The ramp was closed for hours as crews worked to clean up a fuel spill from that crash.

There has been no word yet on their condition or what prompted the pursuit.