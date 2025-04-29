Police hope a 'retail theft roundup' will deter thieves hitting Montgomery County stores

Police in Montgomery County are hoping to curb retail theft with the public's help.

Police in Montgomery County are hoping to curb retail theft with the public's help.

Police in Montgomery County are hoping to curb retail theft with the public's help.

Police in Montgomery County are hoping to curb retail theft with the public's help.

PLYMOUTH TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Montgomery County are hoping to curb retail theft with the public's help.

Plymouth Township police have been putting out a "retail theft roundup" every two weeks, detailing the open cases with surveillance pictures of suspects, locations, and amount stolen.

"There's a lot of theft going on in the suburbs," said Detective Sgt. Chris Schwartz.

Police say there were 23 incidents over just two weeks in April totaling more than $14,000 worth of stolen goods.

Most of the incidents happened in stores at the Metroplex Mall on Chemical Road.

"There never seems to be an end to it and we're hoping that this can be a deterrent. We're hoping our community is notified of what's going on and is aware of the tremendous amount of theft that's taking place in our shopping districts," said Schwartz.

Police hope a "retail theft roundup" is a deterrent. Every few weeks, Plymouth Township police put out surveillance pictures, locations, and the amount stolen for open cases.

For instance, police say two women took more than $1,400 worth of products from Ulta on April 12th and 13th.

In one trip to Target on April 17, police say Tanaya Williams stole $4,000 worth of merchandise. She was arrested.

"If a retail establishment calls us and says there's a theft, we are going to investigate it and hopefully come to a successful conclusion for prosecution," said Schwartz.

Shoppers in Plymouth Township weren't surprised by the rash of crime, and they're not sure it'll stop anytime soon.

"Maybe it's the state of the economy. People don't have as much money or disposable income as they used to," said Jim Rubbo from Whitemarsh Township.

Police say if you do recognize any of the suspects you are asked to call investigators at 610-233-0585. The tip can be anonymous.