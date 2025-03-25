Police ID man shot after allegedly raising weapon at officers in Point Breeze

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released the name of the man who was shot by officers last week in the Point Breeze section of the City.

John Harley, 36, remains at Jefferson Hospital.

Inspectors from L &I were accompanied by sheriff's deputies when they went to conduct a court-ordered inspection at a home on Morris Street on March 19.

They say Harley came to the door holding what appeared to be a rifle or long gun.

They say Harley ignored the command to drop the weapon and eventually walked out of the home with the weapon.

After being confronted on the street, police say Harley raised his weapon at officers and that's when they fired four shots, hitting Harley in his right side.

Investigators later determined the gun was a black airsoft-style BB gun.

Harley will be charged with Possessing an Instrument of Crime, Simple Assault and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.