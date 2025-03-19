Police-involved shooting in Philadelphia's Point Breeze section leaves 1 person injured

A person was wounded in a police-involved shooting on Wednesday morning in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia.

A person was wounded in a police-involved shooting on Wednesday morning in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia.

A person was wounded in a police-involved shooting on Wednesday morning in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia.

A person was wounded in a police-involved shooting on Wednesday morning in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A person was wounded in a police-involved shooting on Wednesday morning in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 11 a.m. in the 1900 block of Morris Street.

The person was shot in the arm and taken to Jefferson Hospital. There was no word on the person's condition.

No details were immediately available about the circumstances of this shooting.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a rifle lying in the middle of the street. A number of police officers could be seen nearby.

Action News has learned no police officers were injured.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.