Police investigating after 3 injured in Pottstown shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a motive and the suspects responsible for a late-night shooting in Pottstown, Montgomery County.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 100 block of North Warren Street.

Authorities say one victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

A second person was found in a nearby alley with a gunshot wound to the ankle.

Action News was told a third person was also injured.