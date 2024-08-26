Police investigating after shooting outside Dominican Festival in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a shooting broke out outside the Dominican Festival in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Sunday night.

Authorities say it happened on the 100 block of North 7th Street.

It is unclear what led to the shooting or if any injuries were reported.

The City of Allentown posted the following message about the incident on Facebook:

"The Mayor's Office is aware of a shooting incident in the 100 block of N. 7th St. The investigation is currently active, and police are processing the scene. The Allentown Police Department took quick, decisive action and there is no ongoing danger to the public. APD will share additional information as it becomes available."

There is also no word yet on whether any arrests have been made.