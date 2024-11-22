Man shot 6 times in targeted shooting on City Ave. in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section

A SEPTA bus was also struck by gunfire after the suspects fired more than 20 shots at the victim.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting and car crash that happened in the area of City Avenue and Presidential Blvd in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section.

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot six times in what they are calling a targeted shooting.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday and stretched across the highway to the Longhorn Steakhouse in Lower Merion Township.

Police say the victim had just left his shift at a nearby Chipotle when a car in wait struck his vehicle, which also caused an accident with a SEPTA bus.

Thats when the suspect got out and fired more than 20 times into the vehicle the victim was in before fleeing from the scene.

The shooting victim then ran across City Ave. to the restaurant.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police could be seen putting up crime tape around a sedan, which was riddled with bullet holes on the passenger side. The SEPTA bus was also struck by gunfire, according to officials.

Police said a woman who was driving the vehcile the victim was in was not injured in the shooting or crash.

There were also multiple chalk markings on the street by police, indicating bullet evidence was found.

Police haven't said what may have prompted this shooting or who was firing at the vehicle.