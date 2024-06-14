Stabbing in South Philadelphia leaves 2 men injured; suspect sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a double stabbing that took place in South Philadelphia on Friday.

It happened on the 1300 block of South 10th Street just after 1 p.m.

Investigators say a 40-year-old man was stabbed in the chest. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

A 27-year-old man was also stabbed twice in the arm, according to authorities. He was listed in stable condition.

A weapon was recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.

