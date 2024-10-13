Camden County police investigate possible hostage situation at ShopRite; 1 in custody

LAWNSIDE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Camden County are investigating a reported hostage situation that took place in a grocery store on Saturday night.

The Action Cam was at the scene near the ShopRite on the 100 block of White Horse Pike in Lawnside, where a large police presence was gathered.

It all unfolded at approximately 7 p.m.

Police have not released any further details on the incident but Action News did learn one person was taken into custody.

The scene has since been cleared.

There's no word yet on whether any injuries were reported during the incident.

Officials say the ShopRite was closed Saturday as police investigated the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.