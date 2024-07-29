New Castle County police investigate incidents of attempted theft along popular trail

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- New Castle County Police are warning visitors that they're investigating several thefts and attempted thefts along a popular trail.

David Munion, 76, said that on June 1, he raced along the Jack A. Markell Trail in New Castle to escape two teenagers who tried to steal his bike.

"I said, 'You're not getting my bike,'" Munion recalled. "And I kept pedaling."

"He followed me all the way down," Munion added. "He was chasing me, and I was pedaling, and he came through the gate."

Once Munion arrived home, he called the police immediately.

Officers found the two teenage boys responsible, and Munion walked away with no injuries.

Munion said he never had problems on the trail before, but now he's more cautious.

"It just makes me look around," said Munion. "Who's coming? Who's there?"

Other residents say they're also shocked by the crime along the trail.

"I'm totally surprised," said Mark Holloway from New Castle. "That's the first I've heard of people have problems in this area."

Now, some fear for their own safety as they walk, run, or ride on the 5.5-mile scenic trail that connects Wilmington and New Castle.

"That's a big concern," said Holloway. "You have younger people out here. Young girls or young men whatever, and you're not expecting something like that."

"It's a shame that I'm hearing about all these things because it's a very pretty trail to do fun activities," said Mary Madanat from Brookhaven.

Police advise visitors to follow these safety tips:

- Be vigilant

- Travel with a partner when possible

- Keep valuables out of sight

- Be cautious of unfamiliar peopleand activities

- Call 911 if you see anything suspicious and try to provide a detailed description

Residents also hope to see more police patrols to prevent future thefts.

"You're going to get caught and hopefully it's by the police," said Munion. "Or just stop because if someone else catches you, it's going to be hurtin'. That's what we don't want. Then it will stop the trail."

Munion says he has a court hearing for his case on Tuesday.