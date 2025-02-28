Police officer released from the hospital after being stabbed in the neck in Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- A Camden County police officer who was stabbed in the line of duty was released from the hospital Thursday afternoon to a hero's welcome.

Officer Joshua McKnight was released from Cooper University Hospital after being stabbed in the line of duty Sunday night while he was performing a business check in Camden.

He saluted his brothers and sisters in blue while being wheeled out of the hospital. He then stood and walked into a police cruiser - his first steps on the road to recovery.

"We didn't expect him to recover this fast. We're still praying for him that he had a speedy recovery but we're excited he's getting released," said Deputy Chief Brandon Kersey.

His release comes just a few days after he was stabbed in the neck while working.

A Camden County police officer was critically injured in a stabbing Sunday night in what authorities are calling an 'unprovoked assault.'

It happened Sunday night just before 6 p.m. Police say Officer McKnight was doing a business check on Broadway and Chestnut streets in Camden. He was out of his car for less than a minute when a man attacked him from behind.

"It was a senseless, senseless crime that happened," said Mayor Victor Carstarphen.

Officer McKnight, a Marine with two years of experience on the force, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

His accused attacker, 38-year-old Richard Dennis, was quickly arrested.

"At times like this, the city of Camden comes together, prayers, and our prayers were met and we're just thankful," said Carstarphen.

As Officer McKnight left the hospital, he smiled. Officers lined up at the entrance and on the highway as a motorcade brought him home.

"His spirits are getting better. His spirits are getting better but he still has a long way to go," said Kersey.

McKnight will recover at home.

Dennis has a detention hearing Friday.

