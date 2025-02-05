Police in Philly, South Jersey investigating skimming devices

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a pattern of skimming devices installed on payment machines. These devices can steal credit card information if you insert or swipe your card.

Police are looking for a man seen at 7-Eleven stores on Filbert Street and on North Broad in Philadelphia on January 2.

Workers say he came in during a busy rush, and they didn't notice the skimming device right away.

"Five seconds, ten seconds he does this. Busy time. He does this time and runs out," said store worker Chowdhury Akm.

IMAGE: Police are looking for this suspect seen at 7-Eleven stores on Filbert Street and on North Broad in Philadelphia on January 2.

Police then say someone installed a skimmer at a 7-Eleven on Ridge Avenue in Roxborough on January 23.

A suspect was caught on surveillance video in all three stories.

Authorities say they're communicating with detectives in New Jersey to see if their cases are related to one in Burlington Twp., New Jersey. Police there are still looking for the suspect caught on camera on New Year's Day, quickly installing a device on the payment machine while an employee's back was turned.

IMAGE: This suspect is wanted for allegedly installing a skimming device at a 7-Eleven on Ridge Avenue in Roxborough.

On Monday in Pennsauken, New Jersey, police say a device was discovered on a credit card reader at the Family Dollar on Route 130.

It wasn't the only Family Dollar store hit.

"Since the early part of January until about now there's been several locations as far as Boston all the way down to New Jersey that have possibly had some stores that may have been affected by the same sort of skimming device," said Capt. Michael Killion.

Many of these devices sit right on top of the existing keypad for entering a PIN.

IMAGE: Suspect wanted in connection with skimming case in Burlington Twp., NJ.

Police say if anything looks loose or suspicious at checkout, stay away.

"I probably wouldn't use my credit card. Find another way to pay, whether it's cash or the tap feature of the credit card machine," said Killion.

Anyone with information about the Pennsauken case is asked to reach out to Detective Patrick Downs at (856)-488-0080 ext. 2411.

It's unclear if all of these cases are connected. Police are still looking into it.

If you think you may have shopped at one of these stores recently, reach out to your bank or credit card company so they can monitor your account for suspicious activity.

And if you have any information about the suspects you just saw, call police.