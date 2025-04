Police release video of suspect wanted for shooting man on M Street in Philadelphia's Juniata Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police released video of a suspect accused of following a 27-year-old man off a SEPTA bus and then shooting him.

The shooting happened on April 23 in the 3900 block of M Street in Philadelphia's Juniata Park.

Investigators say the suspect walked onto the bus, put on a face mask and later opened fire.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

If you recognize this suspect, you are asked to call police.